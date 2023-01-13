Plaint against RWA for relocating dogs

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal lovers have filed a complaint with the police against a Resident Welfare Association under Bellandur police station limits for allegedly relocating community dogs under the pretext of keeping the apartment complex safe.

According to the complainant, Garima Juneja, an animal rights activist, two puppies were found dead on the premises of SJR Park Vista in November last year and a police complaint was filed. Also, security guards were relocating the grownup dogs, alleged Juneja in her complaint. “When questioned, the guards said that they were following the management committee’s instructions,” Juneja said.

“The security guard has named the management committee members giving instructions (to lift the dogs). The police were called. Subsequently, complaints of cruelty and animal abuse were lodged at the Bellandur police station. This particular society disregards the law and judgments of the Supreme Court which are quite clear in cases like this,” stressed Juneja stating that as per law, community or stray dogs cannot be relocated.

In response to the charges, the apartment society said it has not relocated any dogs, and is only taking precautions to prevent any attack on residents by the dogs. “The dogs have come either from the nearby Defence land or lake and we want to see the dogs go back to their original habitat. In this regard, the society was planning to take BBMP’s advice. Knowing this, some activists have trespassed into our property and are harassing us,” said Shalini, secretary, SJR Park Vista. The society also has filed a counter-complaint against the activists alleging trespassing and harassing.

