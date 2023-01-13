Residents, BWSSB face off over water bill

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decade-long impasse between the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and 300 families residing at BDA flats at Kallahalli near Halasuru over the issue of water bills has come to a head this week. Copies of a letter issued by the BWSSB were burnt on Tuesday and a series of actions by an association representing the residents have been on since last week.

The issue boils down to an additional Rs 200 to be paid as water tariff every month by the families as the BWSSB has classified these flats as a high rise building while the residents say the computation is completely wrong.

Explaining the issue, Kallahalli BDA Flats 2nd Phase Welfare Association president R Muralidharan said these flats are only up to four floors.

“As per the Water Board rules, buildings up to four floors will be charged a Slab System only. This means a flat Rs 7 for up to 8,000 litres of water consumed. From 8,000 litres to 25,000 litres, the rate will be Rs 11 for every 1,000 litres of water consumed. On an average, a household consumes 15,000 litres and our water bill comes to Rs 130.”

Beginning 2013, a new tariff was introduced for High Rise Buildings (ground floor plus three floors) as well as a new table system. “The new tariff mandates a minimum payment of Rs 22 for every 1,000 litres of water consumed. Going by this calculation, each family needs to shell out Rs 330 towards the monthly bill, an increase of Rs 200 per month,” he explained.

The 72-year-old president and another flat resident, 64-year-old R Mohan, also sat on a dharna for three consecutive days at the local BWSSB office at HAL Second Stage last week. BWSSB did not respond to repeated calls in this connection.

BWSSB ISSUES NOTICE

As many as 100 families of 300 houses who have not paid the Rs 130 water bill (the old rates) per month were issued notices by the BWSSB on Wednesday. “The families have not paid for decades and have accumulated arrears of nearly Rs 20 lakh,” Muralidharan said.

