Sakleshpur RFO SL Shilpa suspended

HASSAN: Range forest officer (RFO) of Sakleshpur S L Shilpa was suspended for dereliction of duty. The suspension order was issued from the office of the principal and chief conservator of forest. The order said Shilpa failed to control theft in the forests, reach both physical and financial targets and combat the elephant menace by taking the staff and villagers into confidence.

It is said that Shilpa also failed to rectify her mistakes despite directions and warnings by senior officials including deputy conservator of forest. The PCCF also directed disciplinary action against her. The RFO was accused of failing to tackle the situation where villagers were protesting against man-elephant conflict in the region.

