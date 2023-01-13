Home Cities Bengaluru

Sakleshpur RFO SL Shilpa suspended

It is said that Shilpa also failed to rectify her mistakes despite directions  and warnings by senior officials including deputy conservator of forest.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Range forest officer (RFO) of Sakleshpur S L Shilpa was suspended for dereliction of duty. The suspension order was issued from the office of the principal and chief conservator of forest. The order said Shilpa failed to control theft in the forests, reach both physical and financial targets and combat the elephant menace by taking the staff and villagers into confidence.

It is said that Shilpa also failed to rectify her mistakes despite directions  and warnings by senior officials including deputy conservator of forest. The PCCF also directed disciplinary action against her. The RFO was accused of failing to tackle the situation where villagers were protesting against man-elephant conflict in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp