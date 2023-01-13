Work with commitment like Vivekananda: Ashwath Narayan to students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan urged the youth to develop a culture of working with commitment like Swami Vivekananda, on the occasion of National Youth Day. He also garlanded the statues of Vivekananda near the Yeshwantpur Metro and at the 18th Avenue Garden in Bengaluru. He participated in the Youth Day celebrations at Government First Class College.

The New Education Policy (NEP) was introduced to ensure that a student imbibes social, educational, spiritual, scientific and ethical perspectives through during learning, he said. Calling the students the architects of their own future, Narayan said in this era where there is global competition, they must be inspired by Swami Vivekananda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various initiatives for the development of youth, he said.

Bengaluru’s SAFE Foundation organised a state-level volleyball tournament to be held on January 20, 21 and 22 in Jayanagar. Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement is also set to organise Anwesha 2023, a two-phase talent hunt for Class 10 students in all government schools across the state.

In the first phase, 120 students will be selected through an online MCQ test, and in the second, the students will travel to a camp in Mysuru where five students will be awarded a Pratibha award with a cash reward of Rs 20,000 from the higher education department.

