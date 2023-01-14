BBMP awaits report over rapid road cracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said that they are waiting for a third party investigation report from IISc before taking a decision on the execution of rapid road project.

He said that contractor, Ultratech, which was the technology partner, has also undertaken an independent study of the area where cracks have appeared. This announcement comes after reports that the same technology has also been used at Manyata Tech Park for road works. Girinath told TNIE that with questions raised about the rapid road projects, a decision can only be taken only after IISc’s civil engineering department evaluation report comes.

Echoing the same, BBMP’s Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad said the engineering section has also sought details from engineers concerned who worked on Manyata Tech Park’s rapid road project. Sources said that after improving the technology, the project might get the approval for a few more rapid roads in the city.

“There are a few issues, but we are learning from these incidents. The pilot project has shown some problems which will be fixed. We are also considering using the same technology on a few more road as it is suited for the city where traffic density is always high,” Prahalad said.

The project came under flak on social media as cracks appeared even before the pilot project on a 500m stretch between Old Madras Road’s Binnamangala Junction to Petrol Bunk Circle near Adarsha Theatre could be completed.

