Bengaluru Metro plans multi-train trials on Whitefield line by February first week

A total of seven new trains will be deployed on this Reach-1 extension. The first train is already involved in trial runs to launch the 13-km stretch between Whitefield and KR Puram...

Published: 14th January 2023 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro

Train on truck! Metro coaches being loaded onto trailers on Friday night to be transported to the Whitefield depot for testing. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) began dispatching a second train with six cars on Friday night from Baiyappanahalli.

Coaches were loaded one after another on trailers and despatched to the depot at Whitefield before further trials ahead of the launch of a segment of the Baiyapanahalli-Whitefield line.

A total of seven new trains will be deployed on this Reach-1 extension. The first train is already involved in trial runs to launch the 13-km stretch between Whitefield and KR Puram by mid-March.

A top Metro official said, "Transporting the train to the depot is not an easy process. The coaches had to be loaded onto the trailer and they then need to be unloaded at the destination. They need to be fitted and coupled together to form the whole train again. All the required testing and commissioning is still being done with the previous six-car train. We do not have to test each of the seven trains."

The second train will also take part in the multiple train trials. 

"Trains will be run on tracks in opposite directions and various tests will be done to check if they run smoothly," he added.

The 2.5-km segment between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli will take a few months to be completed as the portion above the railway tracks near Benigenahalli is still getting ready.
 

