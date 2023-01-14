Harvesting hope

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

With Makar Sankranti on Jan 15 marking the end of winter and a start of something new, celebs share their plans with Tunir Biswas for the festival and the importance it holds for them

Samyukta Hornad, actor

This year is doubly special as my cousin’s wedding falls on the day of Makar Sankranti. So, I will be largely pre-occupied at the marriage ceremony. But like every year, to keep the spirit of the festival alive, I will be giving jaggery and rice to as many cows as possible.

Radhika Narayan, actor

I will be spending some quality time with my family. My father will do the puja, mum will be making the delicacies and I will be around to help both of them whenever they will need me. Outside of the regular things you do to feel the fervour of a festival like donning new attires, this time I thought to do something else as well. I will plant a sapling on the day of Sankranti. I usually plant them on my birthday but I decided to do it on this festival as well. It is a good habit to have I feel. Moreover, I shot for Sankranthi ThakaThai, which features actors from both the Kannada and Telugu film industry.

Sathish Ninasam, actor, producer, singer

Growing up in my hometown in Mandya, I have always looked forward to Sankranti as this festival is a huge annual event there. I used to actively participate in decorating our house and then accessorising the cows and the bulls. I didn’t think much about why we had to do all of it but it was always fun. We also took our bulls over the bonfire for both the spiritual and the scientific reasons. This year, however, I am shooting for Ashoka Blade, but I will take some time out to visit my hometown as my family will be celebrating it like they do every year.

Sapthami Gowda, actor

While there has been an annual tradition of celebrating Makar Sankranti in my family, this time I won’t be able to be part of it as I will be shooting for a film. This was the case last year as well when I was shooting for Kantara. So, I will be celebrating it on the sets this year as well. But this festival is important in our home. We do all the puja proceedings diligently, go to other houses and distribute ellu-bella. I remember in my growing years, my mother used to dress me in the traditional attire, back then it was a langa-blouse but now as an adult, it is a saree. Anyway, we used to go to all the neighbouring houses, some 30 of them spreading the joy of Sankranti.

Ramesh Aravind, actor-director

The idea for Sankranti ThakaThai germinated when a friend of mine from the UK, who runs the Kannada Sangha there, introduced me to a singer named Lakshmi Hoysal. She had done an audio recording of the song with Anoop Menon, and approached me to be a part of the music video for it. They had said that while there are a lot of songs for other prominent festivals like Deepavali, there are very few Sankranti songs in Kannada. I liked the idea of a Kannada song specifically revolving around Sankranti and after my first listen, I found the tune to be quite catchy. Then I learned that Anee Master would be choreographing the dance for the video as well. They sent me some visuals and I decided to be a part of it. It was fun and was so nice to meet all the actors from the Kannada and Telugu film industries.

