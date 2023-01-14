House owner spots burglars on CCTV, dials cops from room

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alert house owner thwarted a burglary bid by calling emergency number 112, which led police to arrest seven armed burglars in Thalaghattapura. The incident took place in the house of Rahul Balagopal, a resident of Narayana Nagar, off Kanakapura Road, early Wednesday. Balagopal, who runs a factory and lives with his father and brother, woke up at 5.20 am and went to the kitchen to prepare coffee. He found the refrigerator open and ransacked. Growing suspicious, he went to his father’s room and checked CCTV footage on his mobile phone to find five armed men hiding behind furniture in the living room. Wasting no time, he dialled 112 and alerted the police control room about the burglars in the house.

“Within 10 minutes, a Hoysala patrol vehicle rushed to his residence. Hearing the sound of the police vehicle, the armed burglars entered the guest room and locked themselves in. However, police forcibly opened the door and nabbed five of them, and seized a sword, two iron rods, two iron pipes, three packets of chilli powder and a rope. Based on their information, two of their associates were arrested near Anekal bus stand the same day,” police added.

The accused are aged 21-27 years, and six of them hail from Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, while one is a resident of Electronics City. “They had conducted a recce on isolated houses on the city outskirts, and zeroed in on the Balagopal residence. They used the window grills to climb up to the terrace. While five of them entered the house by breaking the door on the terrace, two stayed there to watch the movements outside,” police said.

