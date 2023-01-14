Killer pillar: Karnataka HC takes suo motu action against govt, civic bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High Court cites TNIE report on sinkhole at Vellara Junction. Court directs Registrar General to refer to issues regarding safety measures. Experts say tunnelling exposed the underlying problems in infra

The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceedings against the state government, BMRCL, BBMP, the contractor and other authorities in connection with the under-construction Metro pillar crushing a woman and her toddler-son to death in HBR Layout on January 10.

The court took cognizance of media reports, and particularly referred to The New Indian Express story titled “From Above & Under: After Pillar Crash, Now Sinkhole At Vellara Jn” published in TNIE on Friday, reporting a new sinkhole at Vellara Junction in front of Brigade Towers in Shantala Nagar, injuring a biker, which was allegedly caused due to BMRCL tunnelling work in the area.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi expressed concern over the safety of public while initiating suo motu proceedings. Citing media reports dated January 11, 2023 on the death of the mother and son, the court observed that the reports prompted them to initiate the proceedings.

The court also directed the Registrar General of HC to refer to issues of serious consideration: whether safety measures are a part of the tender documents or contract agreement, and if not, whether attempts have been made to prescribe safety measures through government order or notification; if safety measures are prescribed, then what is the mechanism for periodical supervision and check-ups in ongoing construction activities; and if any accountability is fixed in case of failure to ensure safety.

