Shopkeepers, kid beaten up for seeking dues

BENGALURU: A request to three customers to settle dues of Rs 950, proved costly for a shopkeeper couple and their five-year-old son, when they were beaten up by the trio. The incident occurred in Kengeri police limits, and in a swift operation, police managed to arrest one of the accused.

The couple, G V Shiva Kumar (35) and his wife Divyashree (26), run a condiments shop in Kengeri Upanagara. The three habitual offenders would regularly come to the shop to have tea and cigarettes, and leave without paying. They would ask the couple to jot it down in their account book, and said they would pay later. When the balance kept mounting, the couple refused to give them anything.

The family resides on 6th Main, near Kalikamba Temple in Kengeri Upanagara, and owns Chowdeshwari Condiments on the same lane. One of the accused, identified as Salman Tippu, was a regular customer. Around 2pm Tuesday, he is said to have come to the shop for tea and cigarettes. Kumar, who was in the shop, demanded that he settle the balance, failing which he refuse to give him anything. Frustrated, Salman allegedly started abusing Kumar for asking for money, and left, warning Kumar he would teach him a lesson.

“Around 5.50pm, Tippu is alleged to have returned with his associates, and ransacked the shop and broke some items. Kumar started screaming for help after the accused began beating him. Hearing the screams, Divyashree came to help her husband, and was attacked and slapped. The accused did not spare even the couple’s son, and attacked him with a stone,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

When neighbours and passersby came to their rescue, they fled in their car. Kumar filed a police complaint on Wednesday night. Police arrested Tippu on Thursday, and are on the lookout for the other accused. Kengeri police registered a case.

