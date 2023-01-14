The thankful heart…

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Well into the first week of the New Year, things seem to be getting back into the same old rut. I noticed now that even the perfunctory New Year greetings have stopped. In a way it’s good. I really don’t know how to respond, except in the same inauthentic format. Hoping this year will bring peace, joy and financial stability is an outright myth and we know it. We shall reap what we sow and last year’s crop wasn’t all that good! But really, in the grand scheme of things, does it really matter?

I always say that when friends make the effort to meet up even for a quick ‘cuppa-chai’, it requires effort and skill in time management! We all seem to be so inordinately busy; not only with work but with family commitments and that precision coordination is needed to make it happen. So when a handful of us made an impromptu program to have ‘brekkie’ at the newly opened, swanky, Smoor Chocolate outlet, getting our act together at 10.45 in the morning was quite tricky.

Nevertheless the excitement of meeting each other and drinking their sinful hot-chocolate galvanised us into action. In between mouthfuls of pancakes, fresh juices, made to order eggs and other sinful and unlimited assortment of viands, we spent a glorious couple of hours. There is something so wonderfully decadent to spend time chatting and eating on a working day! We were joined by my friend Kanchan Achpal, the CMO of Smoor Chocolates and the table became more raucous with all of us reminiscing about the past. The weather was beautiful; we were surrounded with bonhomie and a fabulous repast, and I looked around the table of women achievers and felt elated and proud to be one amongst them. I must learn to be more grateful for the many blessings.

Perhaps my dour mood was a direct result of my little munchkin going back home to Mumbai with my daughter and son-in-law. I missed the perennially barking Bobo too. But all these joys are momentous and transitory. When one is lucky to have them for some time, grab that moment with both hands. I have had many discussions regarding the intrinsic nature of humans to feel sad and focus on ‘what’s missing’. We don’t have bestsellers that read ‘Ten easy steps to be unhappy’, because we know how to be that. But, learning to be happy? Ah! Now there’s an art-form!

Determined to tap into my happy space, I met up with another group of friends for a ‘dimsum dhamaka’ at Zen, Leela Palace. We were a great bunch of ladies, all successful entrepreneurs and artistes. These ladies lend ‘gravitas’ (my friend Madhu Natraj’s favourite word) to any situation. They have seen it all, the highs and the lows, and yet come out shining. These strong individuals wear both their commitments and the responsibility of work and family so effortlessly. Their common denominator is a strong sense of duty and compassion. I would definitely want one of them on my side if I ever needed help!

This year I plan to face the sun more, write that long ‘put on hold’ book, be grateful more and travel with the wind in my hair and a song on my lips.

BENGALURU: Well into the first week of the New Year, things seem to be getting back into the same old rut. I noticed now that even the perfunctory New Year greetings have stopped. In a way it’s good. I really don’t know how to respond, except in the same inauthentic format. Hoping this year will bring peace, joy and financial stability is an outright myth and we know it. We shall reap what we sow and last year’s crop wasn’t all that good! But really, in the grand scheme of things, does it really matter? I always say that when friends make the effort to meet up even for a quick ‘cuppa-chai’, it requires effort and skill in time management! We all seem to be so inordinately busy; not only with work but with family commitments and that precision coordination is needed to make it happen. So when a handful of us made an impromptu program to have ‘brekkie’ at the newly opened, swanky, Smoor Chocolate outlet, getting our act together at 10.45 in the morning was quite tricky. Nevertheless the excitement of meeting each other and drinking their sinful hot-chocolate galvanised us into action. In between mouthfuls of pancakes, fresh juices, made to order eggs and other sinful and unlimited assortment of viands, we spent a glorious couple of hours. There is something so wonderfully decadent to spend time chatting and eating on a working day! We were joined by my friend Kanchan Achpal, the CMO of Smoor Chocolates and the table became more raucous with all of us reminiscing about the past. The weather was beautiful; we were surrounded with bonhomie and a fabulous repast, and I looked around the table of women achievers and felt elated and proud to be one amongst them. I must learn to be more grateful for the many blessings. Perhaps my dour mood was a direct result of my little munchkin going back home to Mumbai with my daughter and son-in-law. I missed the perennially barking Bobo too. But all these joys are momentous and transitory. When one is lucky to have them for some time, grab that moment with both hands. I have had many discussions regarding the intrinsic nature of humans to feel sad and focus on ‘what’s missing’. We don’t have bestsellers that read ‘Ten easy steps to be unhappy’, because we know how to be that. But, learning to be happy? Ah! Now there’s an art-form! Determined to tap into my happy space, I met up with another group of friends for a ‘dimsum dhamaka’ at Zen, Leela Palace. We were a great bunch of ladies, all successful entrepreneurs and artistes. These ladies lend ‘gravitas’ (my friend Madhu Natraj’s favourite word) to any situation. They have seen it all, the highs and the lows, and yet come out shining. These strong individuals wear both their commitments and the responsibility of work and family so effortlessly. Their common denominator is a strong sense of duty and compassion. I would definitely want one of them on my side if I ever needed help! This year I plan to face the sun more, write that long ‘put on hold’ book, be grateful more and travel with the wind in my hair and a song on my lips.