Wait gets longer for better ambulances, no bidders for tenders  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s steps to replace the current service providers handling 108 ambulances, have not seen much progress as no bidders have made any offers in the tenders floated so far, health department officials said. GVK-EMRI is the company handling ambulance services for 14 years in Karnataka. The ambulance services have received several complaints in terms of quality, late response time of ambulances and even technical glitches in the server, causing abrupt withdrawal of services. The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) 2022 report also highlighted the failure of services, with late response time and ambulances not being well-equipped.

Dr R Narayana, deputy director (EMRI-108), said, “We have not seen bidders making any offers so far, and floated a new tender on January 9. Certain requirements have been changed in the new tender and we are hoping to find an interested bidder very soon.”

He said the government is planning to enforce stricter penalties and guidelines for the new service providers to ensure that enhanced quality of services are provided to the people. Several times, there has been a lack of accountability due to strict rules being laid down, and not much was done in case of poor quality of ambulances or late response time shown by service providers, Narayana said.

Hanumanth RG CEO, GVK-EMRI, told TNIE that the technical glitches seen in September 2022 were a one-off issue and were resolved in a day’s time. Being replaced after 14 years, he said that beyond the technical glitch, they have provided services on time. He accepted that the quality of certain old ambulances was not up to the mark, and could be changed with the new service providers.

