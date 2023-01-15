Crackdown on contractors: BBMP freezes 40k old job codes

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP has frozen over 40,000 job codes from 2010-2011 to 2020-2021 to arrest revenue leakage and fix maladministration. The move has angered contractors who fear that job codes for ongoing projects would be affected. They are also worried about their bill settlements. Special Commissioner for BBMP (Finance) Jayaram Raipura said the measures are taken to streamline the department and avoid revenue leakage in future.

“The department, after a thorough check in all eight zones of the Palike, sourced about 45,781 job codes for various BBMP works from its in-house software. With this we can save Rs 7,931 crore,” said Raipura. Job codes are like identity cards for each project, which include details of the project cost, the contractors, the sub-contractors and the agencies involved in each of them, besides the time in which the work has to be completed.

The commissioner contended that the job codes could be misused by the contractors. The same can be given to others for more money and a person can come seeking bills for the same after taking up the work and completing it. Hence all the old job codes were frozen and fresh ones will be created and issued.

According to the special commissioner, from the last 10 financial years, there were 46,741 works indicated in the software. However, it was detected that only 960 were sent for checking. As many as 45,000-plus job codes did not reflect either under the ‘tender process’ or sent for checking.

In response to the BBMP’s move, the BBMP Contractors Association president KT Manjunath said, “The contractors will be hit hard. Some of have already completed the works and some works are in progress. If the code is frozen, one cannot claim bill settlements.”

“The Palike had stated that the freezing will be applicable only for Palike grants. But now, the state as well as the Central government grant job codes have been frozen and we are going to agitate against this move,” said Manjunath.

