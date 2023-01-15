In long run, Covid won’t lead to heart ailments: Experts

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid reports that SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and its sub-variants damage heart tissues and cause a lasting impact on a person’s heart, some experts are of the opinion that in the long run, Covid would not add to the number of deaths caused due to heart ailments.

A German study released recently claimed that the newer versions of the Omicron variant were more fatal and with mutations, the ability of the virus to damage the heart tissues also increase. The original BA.1 Omicron variant was said to be the mildest of all variants in the study. It said that SARS-CoV-2 primarily affects the respiratory system but the disease comprehensively affects the heart, brain and the digestive system.

Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said that Covid does contribute to clots in arteries in all vital organs (heart, lungs or brain), leading to a heart attack or brain stroke. He said that the cause for most of the deaths during the pandemic was due to clot in arteries.

Despite Covid impacting a person’s heart, Dr Manjunath said the fatality rate will not be very high in the long run. Only 4 per cent of deaths in the next 5-7 years could possibly be attributed to the lasting impact of Covid. It will surely not be a high-risk factor adding to the burden of non-communicable deaths, especially heart-related, he added.

At the same time, he advised people to be aware of heart attack symptoms like shortness of breath, burning sensation and chest pain. People experiencing such symptoms should go for screenings and annual checkups for early diagnosis of heart-related ailment, if any. Other unconventional symptoms like throat and jaw pain, back and left shoulder pain or experiencing chest pain while walking or climbing stairs should also be looked into, he added.

