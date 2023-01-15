Home Cities Bengaluru

In long run, Covid won’t lead to heart ailments: Experts

At the same time, he advised people to be aware of heart attack symptoms like shortness of breath, burning sensation and chest pain.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Covid and heart attacks

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid reports that SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and its sub-variants damage heart tissues and cause a lasting impact on a person’s heart, some experts are of the opinion that in the long run, Covid would not add to the number of deaths caused due to heart ailments.

A German study released recently claimed that the newer versions of the Omicron variant were more fatal and with mutations, the ability of the virus to damage the heart tissues also increase. The original BA.1 Omicron variant was said to be the mildest of all variants in the study. It said that SARS-CoV-2 primarily affects the respiratory system but the disease comprehensively affects the heart, brain and the digestive system.  

Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said that Covid does contribute to clots in arteries in all vital organs (heart, lungs or brain), leading to a heart attack or brain stroke. He said that the cause for most of the deaths during the pandemic was due to clot in arteries.

Despite Covid impacting a person’s heart, Dr Manjunath said the fatality rate will not be very high in the long run. Only 4 per cent of deaths in the next 5-7 years could possibly be attributed to the lasting impact of Covid. It will surely not be a high-risk factor adding to the burden of non-communicable deaths, especially heart-related, he added.

At the same time, he advised people to be aware of heart attack symptoms like shortness of breath, burning sensation and chest pain. People experiencing such symptoms should go for screenings and annual checkups for early diagnosis of heart-related ailment, if any. Other unconventional symptoms like throat and jaw pain, back and left shoulder pain or experiencing chest pain while walking or climbing stairs should also be looked into, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp