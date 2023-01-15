Home Cities Bengaluru

Mom, son kill self over dinner fight

The victims are Vijayalakshmi and her 25-year-old son Harsha, who used to look after their bakery in Ijoor in Ramanagar district which his father runs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over arguments with her son over dinner on Friday night, a 50-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into a water sump outside her house. Rushed to a private hospital, she was declared brought dead. Irked that his comments had hurt her so much, her son also committed suicide by hanging. The Ramanagar district police have registered a case.

“The incident happened around 10.30 pm. Harsha returned home and saw his mother resting, and asked her to serve him dinner. Vijayalakshmi was tired and she asked him to serve it himself, which led to an argument. Harsha’s father tried to intervene and tried to serve him food. Vijayalakshmi then walked out of the house and jumped into the sump,” said an officer.

