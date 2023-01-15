Poster pollution mars Sangolli Rayanna statue’s glory

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Karnataka High Court orders banning banners, posters and cutouts across the city, various political parties continue to put up such materials. Around Domlur-Indiranagar junction, there are posters by various parties claiming the credit for the Sangolli Rayanna statue, which is, in fact, being funded by various private organisations of the area who have taken permission from BBMP.

Supporters of Shantinagar MLA NA Harris have put up cutouts claiming they have done the job. BJP leader and former corporator Shivakumar’s supporters have erected cutouts claiming the same. The supporters have allegedly defaced 200m on the Old Airport Road stretch with their posters.

According to reports, Sangolli Rayanna’s bronze statue will be unveiled by Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj on January 15. Supporters of Shivakumar have erected huge banners stating he is the next BJP candidate for Shantinagar.

Lakshminarayana Gundanna, who had represented the Domlur ward last time, has asked his supporters not to put up even a single poster. “I know about the high court directions, and I am not going to be involved in this poster culture,” said Gundanna.

With case of violations of high court orders increasing, Special Commissioner, revenue department, BBMP, RL Deepak said that he has already issued directives to all joint commissioners of eight zones and to revenue officers of BBMP to remove the banners and file cases. “The same applies to this incident also. We will remove all the banners and cutouts, and ask officials to take action and book cases against the violators.”

BENGALURU: Despite Karnataka High Court orders banning banners, posters and cutouts across the city, various political parties continue to put up such materials. Around Domlur-Indiranagar junction, there are posters by various parties claiming the credit for the Sangolli Rayanna statue, which is, in fact, being funded by various private organisations of the area who have taken permission from BBMP. Supporters of Shantinagar MLA NA Harris have put up cutouts claiming they have done the job. BJP leader and former corporator Shivakumar’s supporters have erected cutouts claiming the same. The supporters have allegedly defaced 200m on the Old Airport Road stretch with their posters. According to reports, Sangolli Rayanna’s bronze statue will be unveiled by Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj on January 15. Supporters of Shivakumar have erected huge banners stating he is the next BJP candidate for Shantinagar. Lakshminarayana Gundanna, who had represented the Domlur ward last time, has asked his supporters not to put up even a single poster. “I know about the high court directions, and I am not going to be involved in this poster culture,” said Gundanna. With case of violations of high court orders increasing, Special Commissioner, revenue department, BBMP, RL Deepak said that he has already issued directives to all joint commissioners of eight zones and to revenue officers of BBMP to remove the banners and file cases. “The same applies to this incident also. We will remove all the banners and cutouts, and ask officials to take action and book cases against the violators.”