Home Cities Bengaluru

Will hoist Tricolour at Idgah Maidan: Hindu activists

Also, Hindu Jai Bheem Sene leader Chandrashekar Kotesheki said they had also given a similar representation on December 29, 2022.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel keep vigil at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T)

Police personnel keep vigil at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru (File photo). (Photo| Vinod Kumar T)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Chamarajpet Nagarikara Ookkoota and other pro-Hindu outfits have been mounting pressure on the state government to give permission to hoist the Tricolour at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. The organisation had submitted representations to Bengaluru Urban DC in December 2022, seeking permission for the same and also host cultural programmes.

Shashanka J Sreedhara, member of the forum, warned that if the administration does not allow them to hoist the Tricolour at the ground, they will defy the administration orders and hoist the flag.He said that they had given a letter on December 31, 2022, and the Bengaluru DC’s office said that it has been forwarded to the government.

Also, Hindu Jai Bheem Sene leader Chandrashekar Kotesheki said they had also given a similar representation on December 29, 2022. “The ground belongs to the government, and how can only one community be allowed to offer prayers, while public is not allowed to organise cultural events and hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and Republic Day,” said Kotesheki.

KA Dayanand, deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, confirmed that his office has received a few representations regarding Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan which have been forwarded to the revenue department.

The playground has been a bone of contention since June, 2022, when an RTI activist and president of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad S Bhaskaran claimed that the land belongs to the municipality, and demanded the government has the right over 2.5 acres land where other events can he organised.

After an inquiry by BBMP Joint Commissioner, West, it was stated that the land belonged to the revenue department as the Wakf Board had failed to furnish necessary documents. On August 15, 2022, assistant commissioner, revenue department, Bengaluru North, MG Shivanna hoisted the Tricolour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idgah Maidan Hindu outfit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp