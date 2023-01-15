Will hoist Tricolour at Idgah Maidan: Hindu activists

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: Members of Chamarajpet Nagarikara Ookkoota and other pro-Hindu outfits have been mounting pressure on the state government to give permission to hoist the Tricolour at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. The organisation had submitted representations to Bengaluru Urban DC in December 2022, seeking permission for the same and also host cultural programmes.

Shashanka J Sreedhara, member of the forum, warned that if the administration does not allow them to hoist the Tricolour at the ground, they will defy the administration orders and hoist the flag.He said that they had given a letter on December 31, 2022, and the Bengaluru DC’s office said that it has been forwarded to the government.

Also, Hindu Jai Bheem Sene leader Chandrashekar Kotesheki said they had also given a similar representation on December 29, 2022. “The ground belongs to the government, and how can only one community be allowed to offer prayers, while public is not allowed to organise cultural events and hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and Republic Day,” said Kotesheki.

KA Dayanand, deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, confirmed that his office has received a few representations regarding Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan which have been forwarded to the revenue department.

The playground has been a bone of contention since June, 2022, when an RTI activist and president of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad S Bhaskaran claimed that the land belongs to the municipality, and demanded the government has the right over 2.5 acres land where other events can he organised.

After an inquiry by BBMP Joint Commissioner, West, it was stated that the land belonged to the revenue department as the Wakf Board had failed to furnish necessary documents. On August 15, 2022, assistant commissioner, revenue department, Bengaluru North, MG Shivanna hoisted the Tricolour.

