‘Such projects help me step out of my comfort zone’

BENGALURU: All Bollywood songs are sung by playback singers but not all playback singers only sing Bollywood songs. One of them is famed vocalist Ankit Tiwari, who stepped into Bengaluru on Friday, the 13 for the launch of his new album at an event that took place on Saturday at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar. He was accompanied by actor and former Femina Miss India World Pooja Chopra. Coming to the city always makes Tiwari happy.

“Even though I’m not performing in Bengaluru this time, I’m here to promote my song Aye Dil and my album that shares the same name. We had initially planned on launching this song in December. I am extremely excited for the song’s release and the positive reception it has been receiving so far,” says Tiwari. Aye Dil is already streaming on multiple music streaming platforms and is one of the first songs to be released from the singer’s recent ly launched music label, Mist Music, co-owned with Anshu Mishra.

Outside of Bollywood songs, Tiwari has lent his vocals to songs in various other languages, including Kannada and Telugu. Regarding the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR winning the Golden Globe this year, Tiwari believes it is a matter of pride for all artistes in the country. “It is a proud moment for all singers, musicians and filmmakers in our nation. I was extremely inspired watching the success of the song and I’m sure other artistes will agree with me as well,” says the singer of Galliyan (Ek Villain, 2014).

Since he is someone who doesn’t restrict himself to only Hindi songs, Tiwari is very willing to work in other languages as well. “I am all for it. Since I am not very familiar with the workings of other film industries, I can do nothing but wait. But if and when someone approaches me with a good offer, I will definitely lend my voice to the song(s). Projects like these also help me step out of my c omf o r t z o n e , ” concludes Tiwari, adding that he is currently working on a lot of songs for his label and some for a few upcoming movies as well.

Visiting the city for the launch of the lead single of his upcoming album Aye Dil, popular Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari gets candid with CE about his new label, Naatu Naatu’s global success and singing in various languages.

