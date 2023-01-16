The show must go on even amid hurdles

Jitha Karthikeyan By

BENGALURU: School dramas are surely a part of everyone’s childhood memories. For those whose acting skills were never found to be worthy of a place on that stage, it still was an exciting time to help the chosen ones behind the scenes. The run-up to the mega day would always be smooth learning the lines, rehearsals, planning the costumes, and most importantly, the thrill of being able to excuse oneself from regular classes citing practice sessions.

And yet, as we all remember, chaos completely took over a few days before the event. The costumes were not ready or did not fit at all, the lead character came down with a severe throat infection, electrical issues played havoc with the lighting, and so on. And yes, as always, the show went on and ended in a standing ovation.

Operational glitches are part and parcel of anything in life. Art shows are no exceptions. A million hurdles need to be crossed on the path that leads to the opening of an art exhibition. Every artist, curator and gallerist can easily form a winning team for the Hurdles event in the next Olympics, going by the multitude of obstacles strewn along the way that they need to overcome.

Hurdle One: Many a time, the reason for the walkathon before the inauguration of an art show turning into a marathon is the late arrival of the artworks. The causes could be many, from customs clearance issues for art from beyond the shores, to delays with the inland courier services. This is precisely the moment when one knows that no matter how carefully organised one is, the universe could perhaps have other plans and one of them could be to increase your blood pressure considerably.

Hurdle Two: The display of art in the gallery space for an exhibition is a crucial part of its success. This is also one aspect that is grossly miscalculated. No matter how meticulous the timetables and schedules made may be, the installation of the artworks almost always goes on till the curtain raising time.

Hurdle Three: There is sometimes the risk of the artworks arriving with either a small or a fair amount of damage. This is the one hurdle that burdens everyone with sadness, for after all, it is an artist’s creation that has been compromised. Improper packing and rough handling could be blamed. But, the show happens with the artwork restored miraculously by panicking minds.

The list could go on. There are the electrical failures, especially for digital artworks or leakages that are noticed at the last minute (when the skies pour a day before) and sometimes even pandemics and natural calamities throwing the veil of uncertainty over perfect plans.

And yet, the show always opens to an eager audience, the lights are switched on to reveal masterpieces, the leakages are fixed and everyone revels in the glory of winning the battle of insurmountable challenges. As long as the human spirit is alive, art will find a way to touch humanity and no hurdle can counter that!

