BBMP to build 356 new public toilets

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to build 356 new toilets and 100 ‘SHE’ toilets for women, only across the city. The plan is part of the Union government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Initiative 2.0’. Under the initiative, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also directed authorities to launch an app for the public to rate the toilets.

Basavaraj Kabade, Chief Engineer, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “The Palike is facing a shortage of 711 public toilets as per the City Sanitation Plan. The BBMP will build 356 toilets in the first phase. A New Detail Project Report has been prepared for 162 toilets and 100 ‘SHE’ toilets, out of which 25 will be built under the Public-Private-Partnership model. Tenders have been invited for 44 high-end toilets for the public. This apart, 25 toilets are under construction.

Precast slabs have been laid and walls have been erected. The work will be completed at a brisk pace.” The official added that the ‘SHE’ toilets will have provisions for baby feeding and changing clothes. As maintenance is a big issue in BBMP limits, the official said that as per the tender conditions, the contractors who build the new toilets will have to maintain them for five years.

As for the existing 704 public toilets including 161 E-toilets and 15 modular toilets, the onus of maintenance is on the contractors. On the rating app for the public, Kabade said, once the toilets are in place, the rating provision will be launched at the earliest.

