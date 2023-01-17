Home Cities Bengaluru

Bescom fines power thieves Rs 2.59 crore

The officials also stated that Bescom had disconnected 23 lakh installations for not paying arrears.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:56 AM

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The vigilance wing of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) inspected 10,908 power installations in the last four months, and imposed a fine of Rs 2.59 crore on errant customers for power theft.  

From September to December 2022, the vigilance wing registered 1,781 cases across eight districts of Bescom region, in which it has disposed 1,721 cases, said Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi.
According to officials, in the last three months alone, the power supply company has collected Rs 358.3 crore in arrears out of Rs 1,417.45 crore as pending amount. The officials also stated that Bescom had disconnected 23 lakh installations for not paying arrears.

The staffers had inspected 2,373 metres from September to November, and had imposed a fine of Rs 7 crore for misuse of tariff, overload and related violations. Out of the Rs 7 crore fine, BESCOM has collected Rs 5 crore. Bescom staff also registered 4,784 cases of power theft, tariff violations, and imposed fine of Rs 6.5 crore, Bilagi added.

