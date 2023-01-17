Home Cities Bengaluru

Swiggy delivery workers get free ambulance service

Firm offers 10,000 vehicles in 100 cities

Published: 17th January 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Swiggy

The logo of food delivery app Swiggy is seen on the phone. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With gig workers at a potentially higher risk of falling victim to road mishaps, both due to their time on the road as well as the fast-paced nature of their work, Swiggy has announced it will provide free ambulance services to its workers.

Swiggy, on Monday, rolled out its free ambulance services for all of its delivery workers and their dependents (limited to a spouse and two children), the first for any delivery company to do so. The online food delivery platform has partnered with medical emergency platform, Dial4242 Ambulance Services, to provide the workers help in case of emergency ‘before, during or after a delivery’.

According to Swiggy, the service is being provided across India, with over 10,000 ambulances available in a hundred cities, with delivery workers able to tap an SOS button provided on the app to summon an ambulance.

“We are all accustomed to seeing hundreds of delivery executives on the road on a regular basis. However, unlike countries with a reliable emergency support mechanism like ‘911’, we lose critical time in an emergency. The nearest cashless hospital is identified by Dial4242 for Swiggy’s executives, ensuring they get timely treatment. Further, Dial4242 ambulance will wait till their treatment begins. We hope this sets the precedence for more platforms to follow,” said Jeetendra Lalwani, Co-Founder of Dial4242.

