Two cops suspended for extorting youth 

Taking him on their bike, the policemen stopped midway and asked how much money he had.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two police constables attached to Bandepalya station were suspended after a youngster accused them of extorting him.

Vaibhav Patil, 22, an intern with a private company, had tweeted last Thursday that while he was returning home on a bike taxi early morning, two policemen stopped him at Ayyappa Swamy Temple in HSR Layout. He had alleged that after asking for his personal details and purpose of travel, the constables frisked his bag and pulled out something that looked like ganja. When they asked him whether he used drugs, the youth insisted on a medical test.

Taking him on their bike, the policemen stopped midway and asked how much money he had. When he said he could pay them online, they refused and took Rs 2,500 that was in his wallet.

Patil, however, deleted his tweets later, while police initiated an inquiry into the allegation. “As the inquiry revealed that the two constables had misused their power and extorted the youth, disciplinary action has been initiated by placing them under suspension,” a senior police officer said.

