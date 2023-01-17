Home Cities Bengaluru

Widow stabbed for refusing marriage

Her brother had also spoken to Mehboob asking him to stay away from her.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old widow was stabbed as she refused to marry him at Matadahalli in RT Nagar police station limits. The police have arrested the accused. The victim has been identified as Habiba Taj, a resident of Adi Kabir Ashram Road in Matadahalli, while the accused is Sheikh Mehboob, a resident of DJ Halli.

Police said Taj’s husband passed away a few years ago and she was living with her two sons. She was working as an accountant in a private firm. After her husband’s death, Mehboob was forcing her to marry him, but she had told him that she has children and has no plans for a second marriage. However, Mehboob was allegedly pestering her to marry him despite her reluctance. Her brother had also spoken to Mehboob asking him to stay away from her.

“A few days ago, Mehboob had warned Taj of dire consequences if she didn’t change her mind and she had informed her brother about this. On Sunday night, Mehboob barged into her house and stabbed her before fleeing. The house owner alerted her brother who lives close by and she was rushed to a hospital, where she is recovering. The accused was traced within a few hours and was arrested,” the police added.

