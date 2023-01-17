Home Cities Bengaluru

Yet another sinkhole in Bengaluru, pipe leakage may be to blame

As the video of the sinkhole got viral on social media, the BWSSB deployed its men to check and fix the alleged water pipe leakage at the earliest.

Published: 17th January 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of the massive sinkhole

A screengrab of the massive sinkhole. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the big sinkhole on Brigade Road near Vellara Junction, a massive sinkhole appeared at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) West Zone. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board's (BWSSB) water pipe leakage is said to have caused the sinkhole.

According to locals, the incident happened after the road was asphalted following a pipeline work a couple of days ago.

The incident came to light when a heavy vehicle passed through the stretch and got stuck, said an official, adding that work is on to fill it.

It is said the road caved on Tuesday morning around 11 am near Saptagiri Kalyana Mantapata at Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road. The sinkhole is 3.5 feet deep. 

ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro pillar crash: HC begins suomoto proceedings against state, BMRCL, BBMP, contractor

As the video of the sinkhole got viral on social media, the BWSSB deployed its men to check and fix the alleged water pipe leakage at the earliest.

The sinkhole has been barricaded and traffic police ensured that smooth flow of traffic. The officials say, due to water leaking from BWSSB pipes, the soil became loose and hence resulted in the sinkhole.

The urban experts had earlier blamed the frequent sinkhole in the city was due to a lack of coordination between BWSSB, Bescom and BBMP, the custodian of the roads. The experts opined that after pipe or cable works neither BWSSB nor Bescom fixes the road to its original shape, nor does BBMP do a thorough quality check.

Opposition Congress has targeted the ruling BJP government for the incident.

"The sinkholes of Corruption of #40PercentSarkara are an unending mess and nightmare for civic amenities. The exit of Bommai Govt is the only solution to stop the nauseating stench of unending corruption," Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka tweeted.

WATCH

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru sinkhole BBMP BWSSB water pipe leakage pothole
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp