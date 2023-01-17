Yet another sinkhole in Bengaluru, pipe leakage may be to blame

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the big sinkhole on Brigade Road near Vellara Junction, a massive sinkhole appeared at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) West Zone. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board's (BWSSB) water pipe leakage is said to have caused the sinkhole.

According to locals, the incident happened after the road was asphalted following a pipeline work a couple of days ago.

The incident came to light when a heavy vehicle passed through the stretch and got stuck, said an official, adding that work is on to fill it.

It is said the road caved on Tuesday morning around 11 am near Saptagiri Kalyana Mantapata at Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road. The sinkhole is 3.5 feet deep.

As the video of the sinkhole got viral on social media, the BWSSB deployed its men to check and fix the alleged water pipe leakage at the earliest.

The sinkhole has been barricaded and traffic police ensured that smooth flow of traffic. The officials say, due to water leaking from BWSSB pipes, the soil became loose and hence resulted in the sinkhole.

The urban experts had earlier blamed the frequent sinkhole in the city was due to a lack of coordination between BWSSB, Bescom and BBMP, the custodian of the roads. The experts opined that after pipe or cable works neither BWSSB nor Bescom fixes the road to its original shape, nor does BBMP do a thorough quality check.

Opposition Congress has targeted the ruling BJP government for the incident.

The sinkholes of Corruption of #40PercentSarkara are an unending mess and nightmare for civic amenities.



The exit of Bommai Govt is the only solution to stop the nauseating stench of unending corruption. https://t.co/IBkUOLK7PE — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 17, 2023

"The sinkholes of Corruption of #40PercentSarkara are an unending mess and nightmare for civic amenities. The exit of Bommai Govt is the only solution to stop the nauseating stench of unending corruption," Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka tweeted.

