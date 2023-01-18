Govt can use Balabrooie for Constitution Club: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the state government to use Balabrooie Guest House, a historical building constructed in the 1850s on a 14-acre campus, as the Constitution Club by maintaining the aesthetics of the building without making structural modifications and felling of any trees on the premises.

After recording the undertaking given by the state government, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order, while modifying the interim order of status quo passed in 2021.

Giving an undertaking that no tree will be felled and no damage will be done to the trees in the area to accommodate the Constitution Club, the state government submitted that there is no proposal for the construction of the Constitution Club on the premises of the heritage building and it only wanted to maintain the building by improving the aesthetics of the interiors without changing the exterior or interior of the building. The counsel for the petitioners did not file any objections.

Modifying the interim order dated October 7, 2021, the court directed the state government to carry out only maintenance of the building by improving the aesthetics of the interiors.

In the interim order passed on the interlocutory application filed by the petitioners -- Dattatreya T Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust, the court had stated that till the next date of hearing, the parties shall maintain status quo in respect of the structure.

The building shall not be allotted to any other organisation until further orders and no felling/trimming of trees, or cutting of shrubs shall take place without the leave of the court, the court ordered. The petitioners stated that the guest house is the ‘biggest water tower’ in Bengaluru and has more than century old trees that have roots spread over 40 feet absorbing huge quantities of rainwater. Many dignitaries like Mahatma Gandhi have stayed in the guest house. Its structure cannot be changed. The state and the BBMP must be restrained from felling trees for the construction of “Constitution Club”, they prayed.

