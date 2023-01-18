Hasty launch blamed for Tele-MANAS issues

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) portal launched by the Union government in October 2022 is not running to its full capacity in Karnataka. The hasty launch of the scheme is being cited as the reason for the poor response.

Karnataka has two cells, one in National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) in Bengaluru and the other in Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Dimhans).

Dr Rajani P, Deputy Director (Mental Health) said that as of now the services under the scheme are being offered from 10 am - 5 pm.

However, in a span of two weeks the department is planning to make it functional 24x7. Dr Rahul, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans, said that currently 20 counsellors have been appointed in both the cells. The recruitment process for hiring 40 more counsellors is in progress, he added. He opined that the initiative has not been entirely successful due to its hasty launch.

Since the launch, 1,136 calls have been attended through the portal. Dr Rajani said they are taking several measures to popularise the initiative and create awareness among the people. She explained that in the long term, mental health experts will be available 24x7 for offering advice on personal and professional issues.

The Tele-MANAS scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2022 as a two-Tier service. Tier-1 covers state Tele-MANAS cells, which include trained counsellors and mental health specialists. Tier-2 comprises specialists at District Mental Health Programme (DMHP)/Medical College resources for physical consultation and/or eSanjeevani for audio-visual consultation.

