IISc-Bengaluru, Canadians detect radio signal from distant galaxy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Astronomers from McGill University in Canada and researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have used data from the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune to detect a radio signal originating from atomic hydrogen in a distant galaxy.

Researchers say the astronomical distance over which such a signal has been picked up is the largest so far by a large margin. This is also the first confirmed detection of strong lensing of 21cm emission from a galaxy. The findings have now been published by the Royal Astronomical Society.

Researchers said that atomic hydrogen is the basic fuel required for star formation in a galaxy. When hot ionised gas from the surrounding medium falls on to the galaxy, the gas cools and forms atomic hydrogen, which then becomes molecular hydrogen and eventually leads to the formation of stars. Therefore, understanding the evolution of galaxies over cosmic time requires tracing the evolution of neutral gas at different cosmological epochs, they said.

Atomic hydrogen emits radio waves of 21cm wavelength, which can be detected using low frequency radio telescopes like the GMRT. Thus, 21cm emission is a direct tracer of the atomic gas content in both nearby and distant galaxies. However, this radio signal is extremely weak and it is nearly impossible to detect the emission from a distant galaxy using current telescopes due to their limited sensitivity.

Using GMRT data, Arnab Chakraborty, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Physics and Trottier Space Institute of McGill University, and Nirupam Roy, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, IISc, have detected a radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a distant galaxy.

Chakraborty said that due to the immense distance to the galaxy, the 21cm emission line had redshifted to 48cm by the time the signal travelled from the source to the telescope. The signal detected by the team was emitted from this galaxy when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old.

The team also observed that the atomic hydrogen mass of this particular galaxy is almost twice as high as its stellar mass. These results demonstrate the feasibility of observing atomic gas from galaxies at cosmological distances in similar lensed systems, with a modest amount of observing time.

