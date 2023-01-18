Home Cities Bengaluru

Proving its metal

Exploration geologist and author T Manohar Babu speaks to CE about his newest book Gold in the World, and the importance of the shiny metal in the modern world and more

Published: 18th January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For thousands of years, humans have been fascinated with gold, and the yellow metal has played an important role in shaping the world. For centuries, the metal was used as a medium of exchange, store of wealth and to project wealth and power.

The industrial revolution and advancements in science have unearthed rare and more precious metals than gold, while most countries have long moved away from the gold standard to anchor their monetary systems. And yet, it continues to be prominent in the modern society, not just as jewellery, but as a stable investment, a conductive material in modern electronic devices among others.

T Manohar Babu, an exploration geologist and author, believes that there is a lack of a comprehensive literary work that explores all aspects of gold – its history, chemical properties and availability. To this end, Babu has come out with his newest book titled Gold in the World, which explores the yellow metal’s origins, uses through history and its continued importance in the modern world, written in an easy manner and interspersed with illustrations and photographs. It was recently released at C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers in the presence of director, C Vinod Hayagriv. 

“During my early years as an exploration geologist, I searched for a comprehensive book that will teach you everything you need to know about gold. But I couldn’t find a single book, even at the British Library. I found books that explored gold in particular regions or at a particular point of time, but none that completely encompassed the metal’s history. So, I thought I should write such a book,” says Babu.

Commonly known as ‘Tin Babu’ for his role in the discovery of a tin deposit in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, Babu has over five decades of experience working with precious metals, which he says came in handy while writing the book.

For centuries, India was one of the few sources of precious metals in the world, but in the last two centuries, the country’s production of gold has steadily fallen, while demand has increased exponentially. Babu feels that India could meet its domestic demand for gold, if production were to be restarted in the numerous gold mines that have been closed due to unprofitability. “If the government was to hand over these mines to the private sector, modern advances can be used to extract minerals in an efficient manner and we wouldn’t have to rely on imports,” he says.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp