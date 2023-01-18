Solving the problem 

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proposed to make math compulsory for all England students up to the age of 18, opinions rushed in on the matter. Social media was flooded with folks humouring Sunak’s decision as one in agreement with all ‘Indian fathers’. If we step out of the bubble, many suggest such a model would be fatal for Indian students because of the way math is taught. “I studied math until I was 18, but never understood the point. The focus was on quickly solving exam-oriented questions. There is a stigma attached to being poor at math,” says Pooja Das, senior content strategist at a startup.

Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who became the ‘world’s fastest human calculator’ in 2020 after winning gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad and breaking mathematician Shakuntala Devi’s record, believes math should be taught differently if made compulsory. “School math is restricted to functional outcomes. No one teaches how math is used in music or architecture. It needs to be introduced as a language. When we teach English to children, the goal is to not make everyone an author. It is to ensure they can communicate in the language. That is how it should be with math,” says Prakash.

Senior curator of the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Manash Bagchi, believes if the concept of additional subjects is brought back, things can work better. “The whole concept was that students get into it purely based on their interest as the marks scored in that subject weren’t included in their final results. You were learning purely for your gain. Nowadays, math is becoming interdisciplinary to an extent that many subjects in the humanities fields also require it. In foreign institutions, students have freedom to decide their subjects. We remain rigid. Until we make our system more malleable to a student’s needs, a compulsory math education won’t work out well,” shares Bagchi.

Agreeing with Das, Sauditya Jaisal, a UG student in math at the IISc, feels making students understand the motivations behind learning math is key. “Students would like to know why it is useful. They need to be taught its applications in reality. Probability is useful in real-life problems like finance. The teaching of all these is totally missing,” concludes Jaiswal.

