Three killed in separate accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youth were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit two two-wheelers on Magadi Road in Byadarahalli police station limits on Monday night. The deceased are Ravikumar Yadav (28), a resident of Sunkadakatte who hailed from Ramanagara, and Vikas (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh, residing in Sumanahalli Both were working at a car showroom in Sunkadakatte.

Police said the incident occurred on Magadi Road in Anjananagar around 9.15 pm on Monday when a speeding truck coming rammed the bike. The bike hit a scooter which was in the front injuring a woman, identified as Bhavani Singh.

In another accident in Banasawadi traffic police station limits, Guddu Manzi (37), who hailed from Bihar and was working at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road, died after a transport vehicle hit a barricade at the construction site and knocked him down.

BENGALURU: Two youth were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit two two-wheelers on Magadi Road in Byadarahalli police station limits on Monday night. The deceased are Ravikumar Yadav (28), a resident of Sunkadakatte who hailed from Ramanagara, and Vikas (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh, residing in Sumanahalli Both were working at a car showroom in Sunkadakatte. Police said the incident occurred on Magadi Road in Anjananagar around 9.15 pm on Monday when a speeding truck coming rammed the bike. The bike hit a scooter which was in the front injuring a woman, identified as Bhavani Singh. In another accident in Banasawadi traffic police station limits, Guddu Manzi (37), who hailed from Bihar and was working at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road, died after a transport vehicle hit a barricade at the construction site and knocked him down.