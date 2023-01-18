Home Cities Bengaluru

Three killed in separate accidents

Police said the incident occurred on Magadi Road in Anjananagar around 9.15 pm on Monday when a speeding truck coming rammed the bike.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youth were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit two two-wheelers on Magadi Road in Byadarahalli police station limits on Monday night. The deceased are Ravikumar Yadav (28), a resident of Sunkadakatte who hailed from Ramanagara, and Vikas (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh, residing in Sumanahalli  Both were working at a car showroom in Sunkadakatte.

Police said the incident occurred on Magadi Road in Anjananagar around 9.15 pm on Monday when a speeding truck coming rammed the bike. The bike hit a scooter which was in the front injuring a woman, identified as Bhavani Singh.

In another accident in Banasawadi traffic police station limits, Guddu Manzi (37), who hailed from Bihar and was working at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road, died after a transport vehicle hit a barricade at the construction site and knocked him down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp