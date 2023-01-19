Boy tries to free kite stuck to power cable, electrocuted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy, who tried to free a kite that was stuck to a high-tension power cable, was electrocuted in RT Nagar police station limits. The police have booked BBMP, BESCOM and KPTCL officials for causing death by negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Abubakar Siddiqui Khan, a resident of HMT Layout in RT Nagar. He was a Class 7 student at a government school.

Police said Khan and his friend had gone to Visvesvaraya Park near his house to play on Monday afternoon. They noticed a kite stuck to a high-tension cable that passed near the terrace of a house next to the park. The boys went to the terrace and Khan tried to pull the kite using a stick. He sustained severe burn injuries due to electric shock and collapsed.

“He was rushed to Victoria Hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He did not respond to the treatment and succumbed at 3.30 am on Wednesday,” the RT Nagar police said, adding that a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against BBMP, BESCOM and KPTCL officials based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother Sultana. Khan was living with his mother, who works as domestic help, and two brothers. Meanwhile, Bescom officials said it was a 66kv high tension line which was installed by KPTCL and Bescom had no role.

MAN KILLED AS BUS HITS SCOOTER

A 31-year-old man died after a speeding BMTC bus rammed his two-wheeler near Sumanahalli Bridge in Kamakshipalya traffic police limits on Wednesday. The deceased was Kuldeep Bagrecha, a resident of Vijayanagar and a businessman. Police said around 12.30 pm, a speeding BMTC bus rammed his scooter from behind near Sum­anahalli Bridge. Bagre­cha died on the way to a hospital. The Kamaksh­ip­alya traffic police have arrested the bus driver.

