Clear dues by March 31 or will stop work: Contractors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Karnataka Contractors’ and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ association launched a day-long protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, led by by general secretary of Karnataka Contractors’ Association D Kempanna and BBMP contractors’ association president, KT Manjunath and others. They warned that if the dues are not cleared by March 31, all civic works will be stopped in Karnataka.

They demanded the release of Rs 25,000 crore pending amount, reduction in GST rates, action against officials for harassment, and a smooth tender process for works.

As per a Class-I contractor from Peenya, the protest is a symbolic gesture of unity and strength as Karnataka Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna and four others were arrested and jailed after Horticulture Minister Munirathna filed a criminal defamation case. “Hundreds of letters have been written to the chief minister, ministers and officials, but no action has been taken,” said Kempanna.

Regarding alleged corruption against some MLAs and ministers, Kempanna demanded that a commission be set up under a sitting high court judge. “We will submit all documents regarding the charges.”

The contractors said that most of the works mainly pertain to the Public Works department (PWD), Irrigation Department, and BBMP. Echoing the same, KT Manjunath said they have already issued a warning to BBMP to settle the dues of Palike contractors by January 31, failing which, all work will be stopped.

