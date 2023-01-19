Home Cities Bengaluru

Clear dues by March 31 or will stop work: Contractors

They demanded the release of Rs 25,000 crore pending amount, reduction in GST rates, action against officials for harassment, and a smooth tender process for works.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Contractors protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Karnataka Contractors’ and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ association launched a day-long protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, led by by general secretary of Karnataka Contractors’ Association D Kempanna and BBMP contractors’ association president, KT Manjunath and others. They warned that if the dues are not cleared by March 31, all civic works will be stopped in Karnataka.

They demanded the release of Rs 25,000 crore pending amount, reduction in GST rates, action against officials for harassment, and a smooth tender process for works.

As per a Class-I contractor from Peenya, the protest is a symbolic gesture of unity and strength as Karnataka Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna and four others were arrested and jailed after Horticulture Minister Munirathna filed a criminal defamation case. “Hundreds of letters have been written to the chief minister, ministers and officials, but no action has been taken,” said Kempanna.

Regarding alleged corruption against some MLAs and ministers, Kempanna demanded that a commission be set up under a sitting high court judge. “We will submit all documents regarding the charges.”

The contractors said that most of the works mainly pertain to the Public Works department (PWD), Irrigation Department, and BBMP. Echoing the same, KT Manjunath said they have already issued a warning to BBMP to settle the dues of Palike contractors by January 31, failing which, all work will be stopped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp