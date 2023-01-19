Govt platform to aid students for competitive examinations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is coming up with an online platform to help students prepare for various competitive examinations. “We are coming up with an interactive online platform in February to help students prepare for all competitive examinations. It will provide all information to students free of cost,” the CM said during an interaction with students from across the state, which was organised by a team of youngsters led by BJP Yuva Morcha leader Anil Shetty.

The online platform will be similar to private websites that enrol students by taking money to provide information, the CM said, adding, “It will have all information, including question banks required to prepare for competitive examinations.”

Bommai said the government is emphasising digital learning and digital training and is taking measures to develop government schools. The CM took several questions from students and gave them suggestions on staying positive and focusing on their studies, as well as shared his experiences during his college days.

