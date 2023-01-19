KSRTC to push its double-decker plans based on BMTC’s run

Aknisree Karthik By

BENGALURU: Among those awaiting the roll-out of BMTC’s double-decker buses is the KSRTC. The state transporter is keen to know BMTC’s experience with the buses, as it is itself exploring options to run such buses on select intercity routes, based on their feasibility. “We have started operations of one electric bus on the intercity route -- Bengaluru to Mysuru. By February-end, we plan to introduce 49 buses on six routes. The e-bus is a new technology and we are slowly adopting green mobility in KSRTC. We are also exploring options to operate double-decker buses on intercity routes if it is feasible,” said Anbu Kumar, MD, KSRTC.

He said they are waiting to know the BMTC’s experience with double-decker buses. BMTC has invited bids for five electric double-decker buses, which are expected to hit the road by May-June. “On intercity routes, our buses have to cover long distances in the stipulated time period. Our regular buses travel at a speed of around 80 kmph. For now, the private operators do not have double-decker buses that can go on long distances at that speed. However, private companies are working on manufacturing buses to cover long distances. Such buses have to get the Central Motor Vehicle Rules certification from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT),” he explained.

“There are many practical difficulties in operating double-decker buses. We can see that there are foot-over bridges, flyovers, underpasses and others on the road. Also, these buses cannot be manoeuvred in the same manner as regular buses and require special driving skills,” Kumar said, adding that is why they will wait for the BMTC to operate double-decker buses to know their experience before proceeding with their own plans.

