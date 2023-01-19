Neuro rehab helps bring cyclist’s life to normal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengalurean, who met with a bicycle accident in the USA last year, was discharged from a city hospital in December 2022. He was brought back to Bengaluru for treatment as the US doctors claimed that chances of his survival were extremely low.

Pravin Raj Radha (36) had suffered severe brain, facial and eye injuries and had a loss of cognitive and behavioural skills and mobility in the accident. Despite being on the ventilator for 3-4 weeks in the US, his condition never improved. When doctors claimed that his chances of survival were one per cent, his family brought him back expecting some hope of his recovery.

Pravin was brought to Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru in a comatose condition, with weakness of both upper and lower limbs, agitation, and difficulty with sitting, walking, speaking, and swallowing.

He was brought in a bedridden state and was assessed by Dr Maheshwarappa B M, Head and Senior Consultant for Neuro Rehabilitation. Following the doctor’s assessment, he was given a comprehensive neuro rehabilitation treatment and was successfully discharged after a treatment of five months.

Dr Maheshwarappa explained, “Neuro rehabilitation plays a significant role in the healing process of those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries. The rehab programme is designed based on the patient’s condition and needs to help them recover from the painful effects of the injury.” Several advanced technologies were used to revive a person’s sensory stimulation. Doctors said his condition has remarkably improved as he is able to stand on his own and communicate as well. He is undergoing rehabilitation training.

