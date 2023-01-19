Spat over parking slot results in murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: West division police cracked three murder cases in the past week. In one case, the body of an unidentified man was found in a drain under a footpath in Sunkadakatte on January 13, leaving police foxed. Probe led Kamakshipalya police to a private bus driver.

Police said the deceased Venkataswamy (52), a resident of Sunkadakatte, also worked as a private bus driver. A probe revealed that he regularly parked his bus near GT Industrial Complex near Magadi Road. On the night of January 12, when he went to park the bus, he was angry to see another bus parked at the same place, and the driver, Venkatesh, sleeping inside. Ventakaswamy threw a stone at the windshield of the bus, and picked a fight with Venkatesh, who pushed him out of the bus and stamped him to death.

“The accused transported the body in the bus and dumped it in a drain, then went back to the parking place. He reported to work,” police added.

In another case, Kengeri police arrested Venkatesh (32), a goods auto driver, who murdered his brother-in-law Satish on Monday. Police said Venkatesh was married to Satish’s sister. Satish visited Venkatesh’s house frequently, and had an illicit affair with his sister. When her husband learnt about the affair, he deserted her.

“Following a fight between Satish and Venkatesh’s sister, she asked him not to meet her again. But Satish went to the tea shop where she worked and quarrelled with her. Venkatesh, who learnt about it, told Satish he wanted to talk to him, and took him in his auto to Dhananayakanahalli in Visvesvaraya Layout. As tempers rose, Venkatesh attacked Satish with an umbrella and stabbed him to death using a knife,” police said.

In yet another case, Byatarayanapura police arrested Hemanth (24), a resident of Deepanjali Nagar, for allegedly murdering Jagadish (32), a painter. A disagreement broke out on Saturday, during which Hemanth slapped Jagadish, who fell and injured his head, and succumbed to his injuries.

BENGALURU: West division police cracked three murder cases in the past week. In one case, the body of an unidentified man was found in a drain under a footpath in Sunkadakatte on January 13, leaving police foxed. Probe led Kamakshipalya police to a private bus driver. Police said the deceased Venkataswamy (52), a resident of Sunkadakatte, also worked as a private bus driver. A probe revealed that he regularly parked his bus near GT Industrial Complex near Magadi Road. On the night of January 12, when he went to park the bus, he was angry to see another bus parked at the same place, and the driver, Venkatesh, sleeping inside. Ventakaswamy threw a stone at the windshield of the bus, and picked a fight with Venkatesh, who pushed him out of the bus and stamped him to death. “The accused transported the body in the bus and dumped it in a drain, then went back to the parking place. He reported to work,” police added. In another case, Kengeri police arrested Venkatesh (32), a goods auto driver, who murdered his brother-in-law Satish on Monday. Police said Venkatesh was married to Satish’s sister. Satish visited Venkatesh’s house frequently, and had an illicit affair with his sister. When her husband learnt about the affair, he deserted her. “Following a fight between Satish and Venkatesh’s sister, she asked him not to meet her again. But Satish went to the tea shop where she worked and quarrelled with her. Venkatesh, who learnt about it, told Satish he wanted to talk to him, and took him in his auto to Dhananayakanahalli in Visvesvaraya Layout. As tempers rose, Venkatesh attacked Satish with an umbrella and stabbed him to death using a knife,” police said. In yet another case, Byatarayanapura police arrested Hemanth (24), a resident of Deepanjali Nagar, for allegedly murdering Jagadish (32), a painter. A disagreement broke out on Saturday, during which Hemanth slapped Jagadish, who fell and injured his head, and succumbed to his injuries.