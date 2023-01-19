Spotting a stroke

Dr Santhosh N U By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when heart attacks and strokes were only restricted to the elderly and those who had a history of cholesterol, smoking and diabetes as the disease is getting more common now among people as young as 25 year olds. With an increase in sedentary lifestyle and changing times, there has been a drastic shift in those likely to suffer from it and in recent years more youngsters have succumbed to strokes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the second largest factor responsible for mortality around the world. Approximately, 13 million people suffer from the disease every year and roughly 5.5 million people die from it annually. In India, the condition is spreading at a more alarming rate where every 40 seconds one person in the country gets a stroke.

What is a stroke?

A stroke is defined as a transient ischemic attack or a cerebrovascular accident that occurs when the blood flow to the brain is blocked which prevents the brain from getting the optimum oxygen and nutrients from the blood. Due to a lack of oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to die within minutes causing lasting brain damage, long-term disability and even death.

Signs and symptoms

Signs of stroke range from mild weakness to paralysis on one side of the face or body. Among youngsters, a stroke is defined as FAST which stands for Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time. With this acronym, we can detect stroke and act timely in golden hours. The signs and symptoms of stroke amongst youngsters also include - Sudden confusion Trouble in speaking or understanding Difficulty in seeing in one or both eyes Loss of balance or coordination, dizziness, and trouble walking Sudden and severe headache with no known cause

Risk factors

An increase in a sedentary lifestyle is the primary reason for higher stroke cases nowadays. Several risk factors such as smoking, alcoholism, increased BMI due to lack of exercise, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, past history of stroke, family history, rheumatic heart disease with atrial fibrillation, and oral contraceptive pills (2-5 fold increased risk for women) can cause a stroke. Stress, sleep deprivation, and consumption of packaged foods are some of the most common reasons causing higher stroke cases among youngsters.

Preventive measures

Adopt a healthy diet by consuming nutritious fresh unprocessed foods and limit your salt intake as they can reduce your risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol, all of which are the classic risk factors for stroke.

Get at least 30 minutes of consistent physical activity every day to overcome issues like obesity. Weight loss can help in lowering your blood pressure and can help relieve stress in the heart, lungs, blood vessels and bones.

Smokers have two to four times higher risk of stroke than non-smokers, hence, one must avoid or quit smoking.

If you are suffering from diabetes, then you should monitor your blood sugar levels, take your prescriptions and visit a doctor every few months.

If you have previously had a stroke, you must take the medications prescribed that can help in preventing you from another stroke.

(The writer is consultant - neurosurgery & endovascular neurosurgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when heart attacks and strokes were only restricted to the elderly and those who had a history of cholesterol, smoking and diabetes as the disease is getting more common now among people as young as 25 year olds. With an increase in sedentary lifestyle and changing times, there has been a drastic shift in those likely to suffer from it and in recent years more youngsters have succumbed to strokes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the second largest factor responsible for mortality around the world. Approximately, 13 million people suffer from the disease every year and roughly 5.5 million people die from it annually. In India, the condition is spreading at a more alarming rate where every 40 seconds one person in the country gets a stroke. What is a stroke? A stroke is defined as a transient ischemic attack or a cerebrovascular accident that occurs when the blood flow to the brain is blocked which prevents the brain from getting the optimum oxygen and nutrients from the blood. Due to a lack of oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to die within minutes causing lasting brain damage, long-term disability and even death. Signs and symptoms Signs of stroke range from mild weakness to paralysis on one side of the face or body. Among youngsters, a stroke is defined as FAST which stands for Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time. With this acronym, we can detect stroke and act timely in golden hours. The signs and symptoms of stroke amongst youngsters also include - Sudden confusion Trouble in speaking or understanding Difficulty in seeing in one or both eyes Loss of balance or coordination, dizziness, and trouble walking Sudden and severe headache with no known cause Risk factors An increase in a sedentary lifestyle is the primary reason for higher stroke cases nowadays. Several risk factors such as smoking, alcoholism, increased BMI due to lack of exercise, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, past history of stroke, family history, rheumatic heart disease with atrial fibrillation, and oral contraceptive pills (2-5 fold increased risk for women) can cause a stroke. Stress, sleep deprivation, and consumption of packaged foods are some of the most common reasons causing higher stroke cases among youngsters. Preventive measures Adopt a healthy diet by consuming nutritious fresh unprocessed foods and limit your salt intake as they can reduce your risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol, all of which are the classic risk factors for stroke. Get at least 30 minutes of consistent physical activity every day to overcome issues like obesity. Weight loss can help in lowering your blood pressure and can help relieve stress in the heart, lungs, blood vessels and bones. Smokers have two to four times higher risk of stroke than non-smokers, hence, one must avoid or quit smoking. If you are suffering from diabetes, then you should monitor your blood sugar levels, take your prescriptions and visit a doctor every few months. If you have previously had a stroke, you must take the medications prescribed that can help in preventing you from another stroke. (The writer is consultant - neurosurgery & endovascular neurosurgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)