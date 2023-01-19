Youth who dragged elderly man sent to judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 25-year-old youth, who dragged an elderly person clinging to his scooter for 600 metres on the road, was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Sahil Yasin Lotiya, a resident of Nayandahalli, was arrested and booked for attempt to murder by the Govindraja Nagar police on Tuesday. Mutthappa Shivayogi Thontapur (71) had clung to Lotiya’s scooter in a bid to stop him after it hit the former’s SUV.

Police said Lotiya was produced before the 34th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Wednesday. “As no police custody was required, the court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days and he was taken to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara,” the police said.

Sources said that during questioning, Lotiya admitted that what he did was very wrong and he did not stop the vehicle fearing consequences. Meanwhile, Thontapur, who was admitted to a hospital for observation, was discharged on Wednesday.

