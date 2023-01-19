Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth who dragged elderly man sent to judicial custody

Sources said that during questioning, Lotiya admitted that what he did was very wrong and he did not stop the vehicle fearing consequences.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 25-year-old youth, who dragged an elderly person clinging to his scooter for 600 metres on the road, was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Sahil Yasin Lotiya, a resident of Nayandahalli, was arrested and booked for attempt to murder by the Govindraja Nagar police on Tuesday. Mutthappa Shivayogi Thontapur (71) had clung to Lotiya’s scooter in a bid to stop him after it hit the former’s SUV.

Police said Lotiya was produced before the 34th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Wednesday. “As no police custody was required, the court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days and he was taken to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara,” the police said.

Sources said that during questioning, Lotiya admitted that what he did was very wrong and he did not stop the vehicle fearing consequences. Meanwhile, Thontapur, who was admitted to a hospital for observation, was discharged on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp