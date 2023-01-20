Add millets to daily diet: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The consumption of processed food has increased among people in rural and urban areas, which has been the cause of several lifestyle diseases, said experts. They have urged more people to consume cereals, like millets, to help build immunity and fight diseases.

Professor and Head of Department, Food and Nutrition, Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), K Geetha said India ranks first in the production of cereal globally. She explained that during the ‘Green Revolution’, more focus was given to food security and not nutrition security. With such a high risk seen in terms of obesity, double burden malnutrition, high blood pressure and other lifestyle diseases, it is important to switch to a more nutrient-rich diet.

Westernisation and increased buying capacity in India brought made junk food like french fries, burgers and pizzas popular, Geetha said, adding it is the right time to go back to our roots and rediscover the traditional food of India. With the year 2023 declared the International Year of Millets by the UN, it is the right time to create awareness about nutrient-rich cereals like millets and ragi which can be easily incorporated in everyday meals.

BENGALURU: The consumption of processed food has increased among people in rural and urban areas, which has been the cause of several lifestyle diseases, said experts. They have urged more people to consume cereals, like millets, to help build immunity and fight diseases. Professor and Head of Department, Food and Nutrition, Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), K Geetha said India ranks first in the production of cereal globally. She explained that during the ‘Green Revolution’, more focus was given to food security and not nutrition security. With such a high risk seen in terms of obesity, double burden malnutrition, high blood pressure and other lifestyle diseases, it is important to switch to a more nutrient-rich diet. Westernisation and increased buying capacity in India brought made junk food like french fries, burgers and pizzas popular, Geetha said, adding it is the right time to go back to our roots and rediscover the traditional food of India. With the year 2023 declared the International Year of Millets by the UN, it is the right time to create awareness about nutrient-rich cereals like millets and ragi which can be easily incorporated in everyday meals.