Man murdered over hot water at deaddiction centre

The two workers were taken into custody and they confessed to having murdered Khan.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old man, who was admitted to a deaddiction centre, was allegedly murdered by the staff, who cooked up a suicide story. Yelahanka New Town police arrested two persons in this connection. The deceased was identified as Arif Nawaz Khan, a resident of KG Halli and a tender coconut vendor. Police arrested Ravi and Lohith, who work at the deaddiction centre.

The police said Khan was a drug addict and his family members had admitted him to Sri Sai Rehabilitation Centre in Veerasagara, near Yelahanka, on January 11. On Thursday morning, Ravi and Lohith brought Khan’s body to Yelahanka Government Hospital, and narrated a story that he had committed suicide.

“However, the doctors got suspicious as there were injury marks on the bodies, and informed police. The two workers were taken into custody and they confessed to having murdered Khan.

They revealed that Khan was demanding hot water to take a bath, and there was an argument over it for the past few days. On Thursday morning too, he demanded hot water and this led to a fight between him and the accused, who attacked him with an iron rod and murdered him,” the police added.

