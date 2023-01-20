Home Cities Bengaluru

NEP to be implemented in state anganwadis in February: BC Nagesh

The minister also said that the recruitment process of teachers was getting delayed as the issue was in court.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 01:35 PM

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh said that the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) will be implemented in the school education system as early as February in around 400 to 500 selected schools across the state.Speaking to The New Indian Express, sources in the department said that the implementation will be limited to Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

“Implementation will not be in a big way at this stage. It will be limited only to Anganwadis and nurseries, where teachers will be switching to more activity-based learning and play learning as mentioned in the NEP. The department is currently finalising necessary changes to be made in the syllabus. Since it is ECCE, the changes are limited to syllabus and teaching method of teachers as there are no textbooks for younger students,” they said.

“We are awaiting approval from the Central government, following which we will have a launch event in February,” sources added.Earlier, Nagesh had promised that the implementation of NEP would take place within this academic year in a phased manner. While he had mentioned that as many as 20,000 Anganwadis would be switching over to the NEP curriculum, he has now said that the NEP implementation would be limited only to selected schools. He also said that the process of training teachers and caretakers at Anganwadis is under way.

The minister also said that the recruitment process of teachers was getting delayed as the issue was in court. Speaking to reporters, he said that the next court hearing would take place in the next week and if a final order is issued, recruitment will be completed within 15 days.

