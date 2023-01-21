Detachment, Gen X Style

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every day when I read the news bulletin or hear the anchors on various news channels reporting the news, I wonder… Are we losing a little of our soul slowly but surely and turning into living and breathing soulless creatures? I know that we are turning less empathetic and all the phrases that the Gen Z uses – not a big ‘stan’ of butting in, or they feel ‘pressed’ or ‘dragged’ into situations they don’t want to ‘vibe’ with – echoes with us too.

Are we, the ‘baby-boomers’ responsible for this total non-involved vibe? I don’t think so because ‘soullessness’ seems to transcend all age groups. Take a repeat of the ‘Delhi-belly’ episode in namma-ooru. A senior citizen was dragged for nearly a kilometre by a punk on a scooter who had no qualms about skinning another human being. But, I am amazed at the senior-citizen who held onto the scooter, and was dragged by the cretin (who often zig-zagged to shake him off) only to extract an apology from him for abusing and kicking him! He put his own life in peril to teach a punk with no morals or empathy,

a lesson!

Our parents brought us up with a clear understanding that when needed, we will provide financial and emotional succour to them. However fortunate one was, we grew up in an austere environment where wastefulness was frowned upon. No extravagant birthday parties with obnoxiously priced ‘return gifts’ or a surfeit of clothes, shoes, phones and the like was offered. Our aim was not to make our less fortunate friends feel left-out. Empathy was the key emotion. We, on the other hand, gave our kids everything…they have no idea how to reciprocate. A simple world has simple answers. The more ‘rad’ we become, the more we complicate our lives.

A close friend was speaking about the benefits of meditation. I am too distracted to be a ‘meditator’. But of late I use the power of introspection. It’s a beautiful way to be engaged with our mind, and find empowering answers that eventually help you to deal with your thoughts and actions on a bigger plane. As my friends joke, I think I do have the makings of a self-styled guru!

This week was purposely mellow, as I refused a slew of invitations to go out. But I was happy to accept an invitation to dine alone with my other half, at Tiamo at the Conrad, who were celebrating their 5th anniversary. The night was chilly with heaters for people like Imi who becomes a shivering mess at the mention of the word ‘cold’. As a pucca- Bangalorean, I revelled in the nippy air, enjoyed the superlative fare curated by chef Shubham and was delighted to meet my favourite family of captain Praveen and Sarayu Chandra and their son and father who had also stopped by for dinner.

A socially-conscious conclave was put together by the talented duo of Deepa Reddy and Sarayu weaving together food, fashion and art. It was a beautiful evening spent with beautiful people, amongst beautiful things topped with beautiful food.

This week was spent with friends celebrating special occasions with their ‘woke’ children not wanting to publicise it. I understand…it’s time to detach.

Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you.

