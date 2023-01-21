Ex-BBMP corporator arrested for ‘assaulting’ cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former BBMP corporator who allegedly assaulted a police inspector has been arrested by the Kaggalipura police. The accused is V Balakrishna (65), a former corporator of Yelachenahalli ward.

The police said one Puttamaraiah filed a complaint on Wednesday stating one Bhargava had trespassed into his land in BM Kaval village and had started work using a bulldozer.

To conduct an enquiry, Kaggalipura police inspector R Vijay Kumar went to the spot at 5.30pm on Thursday. As there were several people on the land, the inspector asked only those related to the land can stay and others must leave.

“But Balakrishna, who was with Bhargava, started shouting. The inspector asked him to stay calm or leave. As he hurled filthy abuses at the inspector, driver Medappa intervened and was pushed by the accused. When the inspector asked him to behave, he assaulted him,” the police said.

