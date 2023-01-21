No govt hospitals match Jayadeva’s model: Experts

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government hospitals in Karnataka have failed to adopt the structural model of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) due to their inability to standardise the structural system as done in Jayadeva over the years, opined experts.

The Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) studied the functioning of Jayadeva in 2011, and they found the institute to be monumental in terms of the employee incentive schemes, effective communication channels, continuous learning and significant decision making powers adopted by the institution. These factors have been essential in making Jayadeva Hospital one of the best public hospitals in the country, doctors said.

A doctor from KC General hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that other hospitals have failed to match the level of Jayadeva for many reasons. He said, “No hospital has matched the autonomy and freedom Jayadeva has had all these years. The reputation is such that any statement made by the director is given much importance by the government as well.” This has not been the case for other hospitals, who are tackling multiple administrative issues. Any administrative decision is supposed to be made from the health commissioner which delays processes.

Dr CN Manjunath, director, SJICSR, said they introduced a performance evaluation system and ensured that the employees are given incentives for work and appreciated as well. Many doctors suffer from poor mental health and are often over-stressed. At Jayadeva, work-life balance is ensured for employees to work to their fullest potential, he added.

Several doctors who have been a part of the healthcare industry for over 25 years said that there is a need change the policies. Doctors’ knowledge must be upgraded and are entitled to basic rights of having a work-life balance, designated week offs and decision making powers at the administrative levels.

The concerns were raised in 2011 to ensure that the same services were provided in future and in other upcoming Jayadeva hospitals also. Dr Manjunath ascertained that until now the same code of conduct is followed in all Jayadeva hospitals and equal priority is given to both the patients and hospital employees.

