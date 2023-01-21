Rs 100 crore push to up green cover in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Basavaraj Bommai and Munirathna after inaugurating the R-Day Flower Show, at Lalbagh on Friday. The theme for this year’s show is Bengaluru’s History | Shashidhar Byrappa

BENGALURU: “We are allocating Rs 100 crore in grants to increase green cover in the city. From now on, we will develop gardens that will suit the title ‘Garden City’,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, inaugurating the 213th biennial Lalbagh Flower Show on Friday.

The theme for this year’s Republic Day flower show, being held at Lalbagh from January 20-30, is ‘Bengaluru’s History’. Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration, the CM remarked that due to various development works, the green cover has shrunk in Bengaluru city.

The CM also stated that parks in BBMP limits, as well those under the Horticulture Department, will be developed. “In the coming budget, the government will earmark Rs 100 crore for increasing greenery and will also hold special programmes to improve horticulture and farm sector,” he said.

For the first time, the state government has taken up the task of increasing green cover in the hilly regions to maintain balance in nature. Likewise, development in the horticulture realm will also be extended. “Special plans are being formulated in this regard. Along with the extension of green cover, its production and productivity will also be increased. The government is involved in developing horticulture, along with the growth of the farmlands,” Bommai said.

Expressing that the flower show has turned out very well, the CM stated, “Between 10 lakh and 12 lakh people are expected to visit this time, and all the necessary arrangements have been made.”
Apart from Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and other green spaces in BBMP limits, there is a need to create new gardens on the city outskirts and more trees must be planted, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Bommai looked at the exhibits in the Glass House and took stock of the arrangements, and also the special theme area at the West Gate of Lalbagh. He lauded the efforts of officials.

