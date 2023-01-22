Home Cities Bengaluru

Businessman on bonnet: Five in judicial custody

Priyanka was arrested in an attempt to murder case (IPC 307) while Darshan, Yashwanth, Sujan and Vinay were arrested in assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC 354).

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru road rage

A screengrab from the video of businessman being dragged on an SUV bonnet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jnanabarathi police have arrested five persons in connection with the dragging of a businessman on the car’s bonnet. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate on Saturday, and all five, including the 30-year-old software engineer, Priyanka, have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Priyanka’s husband, Pramod, 34, a businessman and their kin Nithish have been let off with a notice by the Jnanabharathi police. Pramod was with his wife when she was dragging 29-year-old businessman, Darshan, on her car’s bonnet. Nithish was accused of manhandling Darshan and also tearing his shirt. Pramod had recently undergone a knee surgery and was unable to drive his car and hence his wife was driving it. The couple returned home after a routine check-up at a hospital near the Ambedkar Institute of Technology on the Outer Ring Road.

All the five have been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central prisons. Darshan was dragged for three to four km on the busy Ullal Main Road on Friday morning. Darshan’s brother Sujan and friends Yashwanth and Vinay chased the car and stopped it.

‘CHANGE IN ATTITUDE MUST TO PREVENT ACCIDENTS’
Bengaluru: More than 60% of road accident victims fall under the productive category of 18-45 years, MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘National Road Safety Week’ on Saturday.  Urging people to change their attitude that accidents will happen to others and why should they be bothered about it, Saleem said, “Accidents can happen any time. Last year, Karnataka witnessed 36,000 accidents. If we count all accidents where an FIR was not registered it will cross 1.25 lakh.” NV Prasad, secretary, Transport Department, said more than enforcing rules by the authorities there is a need for behavioural change among the public. Transport Commissioner Siddaramappa said awareness on road safety is carried out all through the year and is not just restricted to one week.

