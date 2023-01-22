Court relief for Roshan Baig in IMA case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court dismissed a petition filed by the competent authority seeking further order of attachment of properties of former minister R Roshan Baig absolute pursuant to the interim order of attachment issued by the state government in July 2021 in connection with the IMA scam, and released the properties from the attachment.

“This court is of the opinion that the government’s interim order of attachment is not in consonance with the requirements of section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDFE) Act, and thereby bad in the eye of the law,” said judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat, while cancelling the interim order of attachment and released the properties from the attachment.

