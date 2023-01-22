Home Cities Bengaluru

Court relief for Roshan Baig in IMA case

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court dismissed a petition filed by the competent authority seeking further order of attachment of properties of former minister R Roshan Baig absolute pursuant to the interim order of attachment issued by the state government in July 2021 in connection with the IMA scam, and released the properties from the attachment.

“This court is of the opinion that the government’s interim order of attachment is not in consonance with the requirements of section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDFE) Act, and thereby bad in the eye of the law,” said judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat, while cancelling the interim order of attachment and released the properties from the attachment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshan Baig IMA scam
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp