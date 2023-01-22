Gym trainer loses 20kg to evade arrest, but caught

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to evade arrest, a 28-year-old robber shed 20 kg and rented a house close to the police station. However, he was finally nabbed after 45 days. The robber, Manjunath alias Gym Manja, is a resident of Siddhartha Layout in Kathriguppe. He had robbed a woman of her 45g gold chain worth around Rs 2.2 lakh on December 4 at Poorna Prajna Layout. The victim, Rukmini, had filed a complaint with the jurisdictional CK Achukattu police station. Police checked the CCTV footage and saw that a muscular man robbing the victim.

“Manjunath was well-versed in controlling weight. To change his appearance, he reduced his weight, and looked lean, which was starkly different to the man in the CCTV footage. He also rented a place close to the police station and would regularly have tea at a particular tea stall outside the station.

He would walk in front of the police station to find out if any policemen suspected him,” said an officer. The police had found out that the accused, after committing robbery, had not gone far. They used local intelligence sources and tracked down the man. The gold chain has also been recovered.

