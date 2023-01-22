Home Cities Bengaluru

Vital to keep alive ideas of Netaji: Sudha Kamath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is vital to keep alive the ideas of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr Sudha Kamath, member of the All India Netaji 125th Birth Anniversary Committee and vice president of the Medical Service Centre (a non-profit healthcare organisation) has said. She was speaking on the concluding day of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter.

“Netaji brought the practice of mass cooking into the Indian National Army to promote secularism in the society. He waged a war against discrimination on the basis of caste and religion,” she added.

All India Democratic Students Organisation state secretary Ajay Kamath said that while governments speak highly of revolutionaries like Netaji and Swamy Vivekananda, they continue to “attack education”.  “Netaji believed that fighting against injustice is the  responsibility of students and students should come to the streets to fight against various problems of life,” he said.

